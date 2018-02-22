Crime Stoppers: Saturday afternoon pharmacy break-in

Burglars typically prefer the cover of night to break in and steal, but not one man who broke into the Carolina Pharmacy at the Arboretum on a busy Saturday afternoon.

There is plywood covering the front door of the business where the burglar left a trail of broken glass.

"Right here in the middle of the Arboretum, you'd think there would be a lot of people around," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller, "but this particular business is right in front of a wood line."

Because the side door was blocked from sight by large shrubs, the burglar breaks into a storage area and rummages around, looking for something heavy - something like a cinder block.

On surveillance, we see him throw that cinder block through the glass door of the pharmacy and plow through the broken glass as if he's not worried about it cutting him.

He then goes to work, indiscriminately raking pill bottle after pill bottle into his bag. While most crooks who rob pharmacies look for oxycontin and other opioids, this man seemed to take whatever he could.

"We don't think he was after anything in particular. If he was, we don't know if he actually got it or not. It looked like he was grabbing whatever he could, getting as much of it and trying to leave out."

As he leaves, he leaps the front counter like a gazelle.

"Leads us to believe this guy is very athletic, or might be possibly kind of young."

As he makes his getaway, he uses the same block he used to get in and throws it through the other glass door to bust out. It made us wonder if he'd done this before.

"He looks well-practiced. He threw it through the window, ran straight in, grabbed what he could, threw it back out and ran out."

Detective Miller says the initial count shows he bagged about $1,000 worth of drugs. But when you calculate the cost of prescriptions, that figure goes much, much higher.

As for a description, he's well-disguised, with a slim build, hood, mask, and white gloves.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you can help police catch the Saturday afternoon burglar.

