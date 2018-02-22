ATM skimmers found at banks in Matthews and Indian Trail, man wanted

A man is wanted in connection with ATM skimmers found at banks in Matthews and Indian Trail Saturday.

According to the Matthews Police Department, the skimmer was found on an ATM at First Citizens Bank in the 1300 block of Matthews Township Parkway.

When police arrived, they found the skimmer, then removed it and collected it as evidence.

After reviewing the bank security cameras, it was discovered that a man attached this skimmer that same day around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was described as a white male, driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country Van, with an unknown white decal on the left rear corner window.

Police say a suspect fitting this same description had installed a skimmer on the same day at the First Citizens Bank located in the 400 block of North Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail.

Officers are advising people who conducted an ATM transaction at the Matthews location or the Indian Trail location on Saturday and had discrepancies with their account, to notify the bank immediately and also call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 to file a report.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, or knows the identity of this suspect, call the Matthews Police Department at: 704-847-5555.

