NC lawmaker wants state to buy back semi-automatic weapons

Reducing the risk of school shootings like the one in Florida that took 17 lives has one North Carolina lawmaker engaged in formulating creative legislation.

State Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr. is suggesting setting aside $5 million for communities to buy back assault style weapons.

"Here's a program over here where they're not gonna ask any questions. You can walk in give up your weapons and walk away with some cash," Alexander said.

Gun store owner Larry Hyatt says talk of bans and limits on assault style weapons bring him more customers, and is skeptical about the potential of a buy back program.

"These firearms cost anywhere from one thousand to four thousand dollars, and people who own them are usually passionate about them and won't to sell them cheaply."

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney sees a potential revolving door.

"We used to destroy weapons," Putney told WBTV" I know the recent legislation is that guns we take in have to be resold, unfortunately I don't know what the potential of a gun buy back program would be."

Meanwhile. Alexander says there is a sense of urgency.

"Do we have the money to be able to do this ? yes we do. Do we have the will do this ? at least on my side of the isle. There's a will and a growing realization on the other side of the aisle that something has to be done,"he said.

North Carolina lawmakers go back to work next month.

