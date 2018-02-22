Hundreds pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham in Asheville

The public memorial at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove near Asheville remained open on Thursday.

Hundreds stopped by to pay their respects throughout the day. Billy’s daughter, Gigi, also came by, not to view the exhibit for herself, but to comfort the visitors who stopped by in memory of Rev. Graham.

“I want to honor those who honor him,” she said.

#breaking Billy Graham’s daughter Gigi just arrived at the chapel at The Cove to thank people who are stopping by at the memorial. Hear what she had to say today on WBTV pic.twitter.com/VeciGqcTIt — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) February 22, 2018

Gigi added that her father's death has been sad for the family but, “we are doing all right.”

She said it was really a time to celebrate her father’s faith.

Around 3:30 in the afternoon a caravan arrived that included the hearse carrying the casket of Billy Graham. The body was taken to a secluded section of the center where the family can grieve and pray in private.

The body will be taken to Charlotte on Saturday.

