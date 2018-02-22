Men wanted for allegedly stealing from phone store in Matthews

Police are looking for two men involved in an alleged theft from a phone store in Matthews Wednesday.

According to the Matthews Police Department, the theft took place at the AT&T store in the 1900 block of Matthews Township Parkway.

Police were told that two black males walked into the store while a clerk was helping another customer.

One of the men reportedly reached behind the counter, grabbed an iPad Air 2, put it under his shirt and left the store with the other man.

Both men are described to be between 5'9" and 6'0" tall and weighing over 200 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, or knows the identity of the suspect(s), please call the Matthews Police Department at: 704-847-5555.

