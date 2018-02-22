President Donald Trump will attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral Friday, according to the public relations firm heading up communications for Graham's family.

A South Carolina news agency reported Thursday that a Secret Service source told them Trump would attend, saying the president’s secret service detail is coordinating with the field office in Charlotte along with state and local law enforcement. T

Mark DeMoss from DeMoss Public Relations confirmed Trump's plans during a live interview with WBTV's Steve Crump.

"We don't know any more about plans or intentions of the former presidents. We do know that President Trump will be coming and we were pleased to hear that President Bush and Laura Bush were coming on Monday because of a conflict they have next Friday," DeMoss said.

Billy Graham, the Christian evangelist known as "America's Pastor," will lie in repose at the Billy Graham Library on Monday and Tuesday.

His body will then be taken to Washington DC where he will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Wednesday and Thursday.

His private funeral and interment will be held Friday afternoon.

