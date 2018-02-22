I-77 NB reopened after car crash near Huntersville

Interstate 77 northbound has been reopened after a car crash near Huntersville temporarily closed part of the highway Thursday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened on I-77 NB near Exit 25.

Medical officials reportedly responded to the scene to treat at least two people in the crash.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.