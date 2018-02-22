Procession route announced for Rev. Billy Graham

Billy Graham was widely regarded as America's most prominent Christian leader, pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. (Source: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

The route of the procession that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been announced.

Graham died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. He turned 99 on Nov. 7.

On Thursday morning, Rev. Graham's body was moved from Morris Funeral Home in Asheville, NC, to the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove. He will be received by family for a private prayer service on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

After the 11 a.m. prayer service, there will be a ceremonial departure of the motorcade bringing Rev. Graham's body back to Charlotte and to the Billy Graham Library, scheduled to arrive at 3 p.m.

The motorcade is expected to depart from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m.

Here is the route for the procession:

1. Depart the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m.; take I-40 E

2. Take Exit 59 (Patton Cove Road, Swannanoa)

3. Turn left at Patton Cove Road

4. Turn right at US-70 E (W State Street)

5. Take ramp onto I-40 E

6. Take Exit 123A toward US-321

7. Merge onto US-321 S

8. Merge onto I-85 N to Charlotte

9. Take Exit 36 (Brookshire Boulevard) toward US-74 E

10. Stay right to merge onto Brookshire Boulevard/W Brookshire Freeway

11. Stay left to continue on W Brookshire Freeway (I-277 S)

12. Take Exit 3B; merge onto 11th Street

13. Turn right on N Tryon Street (continue as name changes to S Tryon Street)

14. Turn left on Stonewall Street

15. Turn right on South Boulevard

16. Turn right on Remount Road

18. Turn left on S Tryon Street

19. Turn right on Billy Graham Parkway

20. Turn right into the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Maps of the motorcade are available here.

The motorcade will include 10 vehicles, officials announced during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

The motorcade will include 10 vehicles, officials announced during a press briefing Thursday afternoon. The motorcade, which will include Billy Graham's children, will pass by Grace Covenant Church on South Boulevard, which was five miles from Graham's childhood home.

Recommended viewing areas in Charlotte are on N Tryon Street, Stonewall Street and South Boulevard.

In Black Mountain, the recommended viewing area for the motorcade is along US-70 near Broadway Avenue.

Graham will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday inside the Graham Family Homeplace on the Billy Graham Library grounds. His casket will remain closed. The line will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., BGEA says.

There will be no public parking, but shuttle buses will run those wishing to visit to and from the library.

Reverend Billy Graham's body will be brought to the U.S. Capitol to "lie in honor" in the Rotunda on Wednesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

"Upon the arrival of Rev. Graham’s casket, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will take part in a bicameral service," the release stated. "Rev. Billy Graham was an American evangelist and minister, internationally known for his devout faith, inherent humility, and inclusive nature."

Graham’s funeral service starts at noon on Friday, March 2. The funeral will be private and open only to invited guests. Burial will follow.

About 2,300 people are being invited to the funeral, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and all of the living former U.S. presidents.

Funeral plans for the Charlotte-born evangelist were announced Wednesday.

Graham spread the gospel in 185 countries and touched the lives of many.

