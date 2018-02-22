One person killed in early-morning fire in Hickory

A person was killed in an early morning fire in Catawba County Thursday.

The fire broke out at a mobile home on the 900 block of Airport Rhodhiss Road in Hickory. Officials say the person was originally trapped in the home.

The victim was eventually able to make it out and was taken to the hospital. The victim died at the hospital a short time later.

No names have been released.

Investigators have not said how the fire may have started.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.