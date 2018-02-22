Person wanted for breaking into Hickory church

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who broke into a church in Catawba County.

According to Hickory police, a person reportedly broke into the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on 6th Street NW on Feb. 12. Officers are trying to determine whether the same person is responsible for breaking into the Corinth Reformed United Church on 16th Avenue NW on Tuesday.

Officers said they were encouraging "citizens and business owners to be vigilant and contact police if suspicious person(s) are observed near businesses, residences, or places of worship."

Hickory police released this statement:

Building owners should ensure that camera systems are functional and operating effectively, verifying that images being captured are clear. It is also suggested to checking lighting in and around the business and ensure all points of entry are secure.

If you have any concerns about building security, security-surveys are free at the Hickory Police Department.

If you have any questions, contact Hickory police at 828-262-2644.

