More than 1,000 without power in Gaston County

Nearly 1,400 homes were without power in Gaston County Thursday morning.

Duke Energy reported 1,379 customers were without power in the area near Auten Road and Sunset Road in Gastonia.

Crews estimate power will be restored by 1:15 p.m.

A cause for the outage was not released.

Click here to view Duke Energy's Outage Map.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.