Mooresville man facing two dozen child sex offense charges

A Mooresville man accused of sexually assaulting at least two children is facing multiple charges.

A child said she was sexually assaulted by 54-year-old Robert Moose on multiple occasions between August 2017 and December 2017. Another victim reported being sexually assaulted by Moose on multiple occasions between November 2001 and November 2005.

The initial report was filed on Dec. 30, 2017.

Following the investigation, Moose was charged with 12 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, 10 counts of felony statutory rape of a child by adult and two counts of felony statutory rape/sexual offense with a child.

He was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was given a $1,500,000 bond.

