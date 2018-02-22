One charged, another wanted in Iredell County tractor theft - | WBTV Charlotte

One charged, another wanted in Iredell County tractor theft

Two people are accused of stealing a John Deere Tractor in Iredell County Tuesday, 

Deputies say they received a report of the stolen tractor, valued at $14,500, from Triplett Road in Iredell County Tuesday. 

Several residents called and said they saw the tractor on Woodleaf-Barber Road in Rowan County. Deputies say the suspects, 27-year-old Keri Alise Harwell and 24-year-old Thomas Jay Corbin, abandoned the John Deere and left in a wooded area before officials arrived.

Corbin was arrested on Yadkin River Road in Salisbury and turned over to Iredell County detectives. He was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 

Keri is still wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle deputies say. 

Anyone with information on Harwell's whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

