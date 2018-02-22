Motorcycle accident injures two

Two people were hurt in a motorcycle accident in Rowan County on Wednesday night, according to officials.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Bringle Ferry Road in front of Lake Community Church.

Troopers say 1997 Chevy Lumina was traveling east on Bringle Ferry Road. The driver made a left turn into the church parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle traveling west.

The driver and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. One was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and the other was taken by ambulance to NorthEast Medical Center.

Their conditions and identities are not known.

The driver of the Lumina was not injured.

