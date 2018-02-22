BLOG: Unseasonably warm temperatures, potential for record-breaking heat

Another Mild Morning

Record-Breaking Heat

Late Weekend Front

Another record fell on Wednesday when Charlotte reached 80 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will run in the upper 70s for the rest of the week, so additional records may tumble. The standing record for today is 74 degrees, which was set back in 1990.

A cold front will enter the picture Sunday and bring our best chance for rain. At this point, there's a 40 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but that rises to a 70 percent chance on Sunday when showers and thunderstorms are likely lingering into early Monday as well.

Even after the front pushes through, temperatures next week will remain in the 60s and above average.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

