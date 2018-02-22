Wreck shuts down portion of I-85NB in Cabarrus County

A wreck shut down a portion of Interstate 85 northbound in Cabarrus County for some time Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-85 at Exit 58 near Copperfield Boulevard in Kannapolis was closed due to the crash. NCDOT officials said the wreck happened around 1:30 a.m.

A detour was in place for drivers.

The road reopened around 5 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the wreck. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured.

