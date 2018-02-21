Billy Graham's legacy will live on through nonprofits and organization started by his association

To everyone else in the world Reverend Billy Graham was a mouthpiece for God, but to his niece Cathie Bowers he was simply ‘Uncle Billy’.

“He was a very simple, ordinary man. He never understood the depth of love and admiration that people had for him,” Bowers said.



Cathie says she didn’t see him that often as a child because he traveled so much, but he pastored her wedding in the 1970s and she saw more of him as he grew older. She says he was tasked with a very important job by God, but he was always down to earth.

“You would go to see him and he’s going to be in blue jeans and usually a denim shirt,” Bowers said.

She says his work was in God’s plan and he made big sacrifices to complete it. She described his crusades that were scheduled to go on for a week, that ended up lasting for months as more people showed up to meet him.

Reverend Billy Graham may no longer be living, but his legacy will be carried on for generations to come. His mission will continue through nonprofits and organizations started by his son Franklin and the Billy Graham Evangelical Association like Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child and the Billy Graham Rapid Response team.

It is hard to put a number on just how many people Billy Graham’s work has touched, but you can be sure it won’t stop anytime soon.

Since 1993 when Operation Christmas Child was created, 146 million children from more than 100 countries have received shoe boxes filled with hygiene products, supplies and other necessities, according to its website.

Samaritan’s Purse sends tons of supplies to disaster ridden communities after man-made or natural disasters. For example, 20 tons of supplies were shipped to Haiti following Hurricane Maria.

There is also Billy Graham’s Rapid Response team. It was started after the attacks on 9/11. Chaplains have been sent to more than 262 locations to pray with those suffering after tragedies. Most recently, 13 chaplains were sent to Parkland, Florida to lend spiritual support for those who lost loved ones in the school shooting.

To learn more about some of the work his followers will continue, you can visit these websites:

