Landis Police make arrest in recent breaking and entering cases

On Wednesday, Landis Police arrested Paul Ewing, 40, of Kannapolis, in connection with a string of recent breaking and entering cases in Landis.

Ewing is charged with a total of 18 felonies, including breaking and entering, larceny, and safe-cracking, as well as six misdemeanor counts of damage to property.

Ewing has been booked into the Rowan County jail under a $20,000 secured bond.



"We would like to express our appreciation to all those who submitted tips in response to our previous post," Landis Police said. "A special thank you to the Kannapolis Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this case."

