Charlotte pastor reflects on a humble Billy Graham: "He didn't understand why he was so popular"

The man who touched millions was also the man who thought much of God and little of himself. Tuesday, as people reflected on the life of Reverend Billy Graham, the word humility kept coming up. Graham was never one to bask in the limelight.

“I despise all this attention on me, I wish we could publicize the meetings in which my name was not used,” Graham once said.

Pastor Loran Livingston was amazed at Graham's humble spirit. He's pastored Charlotte's Central Church for more than four decades and had the opportunity to spend time with the Graham over the years.

“I was always overwhelmed with this man’s humility. He didn’t really understand why he was so popular,” Livingstone said.

LIvingston's admiration for Graham started back in Anson County, long before he ever preached a message.

“I was a little boy. We were watching a black and white television and he came on and preached. We were spellbound,” he said.

Livingston believes it's the preacher's simplicity that brought in the masses to his crusades.

“Billy Graham kept it simple. It was about Jesus Christ. He focused on the cross. The sin of man but the savior, Jesus Christ,” Livingston said.

Livingston will forever be grateful for the conversations he had with Graham.

“We talked about preaching and the ministry. I will never forget that as long as I live because I actually heard him talk about his heart and his feelings when he preached. That is something that I will take with me to my grave,” he said.

So will there ever be another Billy Graham? Livingston says no.

“There are people who would like to be like him. There are people who think they’re like him. But there’s only one,” he said. "God raised this man up. He does that and he doesn’t raise up duplicates.”

