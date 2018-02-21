Lenoir police are investigating a death after locating a body in a creek

Police in Lenoir are conducting a death investigation after locating a body Wednesday.

Around 8:40 a.m. police say they responded to reports of a body lying in a creek behind the Dollar Tree in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Boulevard.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located Fritz Allen Colbert Jr. unresponsive in the creek. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call 828-758-8300.

