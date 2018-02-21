Road shut down in Pineville after an overturned truck - | WBTV Charlotte

Road shut down in Pineville after an overturned truck

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A dump truck overturned in Pineville on Wednesday causing traffic delays.

The truck overturned on its side in the 12000 block of Nations Ford Road. Officials say the truck's saddle tank is leaking.

Nations Ford Road between Westinghouse Boulevard and the state line are shut down.

Officials have not said when the road is expected to reopen.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly