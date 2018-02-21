Charlotte man charged in connection with robbery, breaking and entering

Police arrested a Charlotte man in connection to multiple charges.

Police say on Monday around 7:38 a.m., a victim was robbed in the 5600 block of Reddman Road at Fifth-Third Bank. The victim says the suspect approached her with a knife and robbed her before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after, officers say they were notified of a breaking and entering at the bank. After searching the bank, officers located and arrested Antonio Grier.

Detectives say they are currently reviewing similar cases to determine if any additional charges will be filed.

