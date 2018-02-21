One person seriously injured after northwest Charlotte stabbing - | WBTV Charlotte

One person seriously injured after northwest Charlotte stabbing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was stabbed in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Karendale Avenue around 3:30 p.m. 

Medic confirmed one man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The victim's name has not been released. Officials have not said if a suspect is in custody. 

