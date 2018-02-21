Charlotte man found guilty on child pornography charges

A federal jury found a Charlotte man guilty on child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to a report, Jose Antonio Hendricks was found guilty of possession, receipt and transportation of child pornography after a two-day trial.

Officials say on October 14, 2014 Hendricks was using a peer-to-peer network to view and trade child pornography online. From October 14, 2014 until February 2015, officials confirmed he was sharing either child pornography or child erotica.

A tablet and its SD card was seized during a search warrant that was conducted of Hendricks' home in March 2015. An examination determined they contained numerous images of child pornography. Officials say there was also evidence that Hendricks was accessing numerous child pornography sites.

A sentence date for Hendricks has not been set.

