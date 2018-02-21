Kansas man accused of trying to lure Union Co. teen out of NC

A Kansas man was arrested after investigators say he communicated with a teenage girl in Union County through social media and tried to lure her out of North Carolina.

Joseph Daniel Sims, 27, is charged with soliciting a child by computer and disseminating obscene material to a minor. Union County deputies say the investigation began in November with a missing persons call in Indian Trail. Before getting to the scene, the parents of the missing girl had already found her nearby in the neighborhood.

However, the parents had discovered their daughter was talking to a man, identified as Sims, using Snapchat. Officials say the girl was exchanging inappropriate images with Sims, and that he was trying to lure her to Kansas.

Sims was arrested at his home in Olathe, Kansas, and is awaiting extradition to Union County to face the charges.

“This case is a perfect example of why parents must be aware of what their kids are doing and who they are talking to on social media," said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey. "This young girl could have disappeared from her home and anything could have happened. Our investigators followed this case through and identified a predator halfway across the country who was able to manipulate her into doing things that could have gotten her hurt.”

