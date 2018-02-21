Juvenile charged in armed robbery near East Meck HS

A 15-year-old was charged in an armed robbery near an east Charlotte school Wednesday morning.

The robbery was reported around 8:11 a.m. in a wooded area across from East Mecklenburg High School, located off of Monroe Road.

The victim said two people armed with a handgun struck him over the head with a gun, took his money and ran off. Officers were able to find the suspects within a few minutes. They were apparently walking in the 6900 block of Wallace Road and had just walked out of the woods.

A 15-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm with defaced serial numbers and possession of marijuana.

Both juveniles were interviewed. "At the conclusion of the interviews, detectives determined that one of the suspects was not involved in the robbery and released him," police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.