Students accused of threatening Lancaster school shooting charged

Two students accused of threatening a school shooting in Lancaster have been charged.

School resource officers and investigators were informed Friday that Lancaster High School students overheard two other students discussing "shooting up the school," according to Lancaster City officials.

One of the accused students, a 15-year-old was interviewed and taken to Springs Memorial Hospital for further evaluation. Officials say he was charged the next day for disturbing schools via juvenile petition. He went to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.

Launte Ahmadre Holmes, 17 of Lancaster, was charged Monday with disturbing schools. He was booked, processed and released on bond.

"At this time there is no information that suggests a continued threat to Lancaster High School Students," city officials say. "The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County School District are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children. As such, we will continue to fully investigate any actions or information that might come to our knowledge."

Copyright 2018/ WBTV. All rights reserved.