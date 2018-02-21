Marty Hurney named Panthers' general manager

Marty Hurney will be the Carolina Panthers' general manager, the team announced Wednesday.

Hurney served as the Panthers' interim general manager in 2017.

We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season,” Panthers COO Tina Becker said. “Marty’s guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship.”

Hurney returned to the Panthers in late July 2017, following the departure of Dave Gettleman, who served as the team’s general manager since 2013.

Hurney was reinstated to his role as interim general manager for the Carolina Panthers after being placed on paid administrative leave on February 4, when the NFL began an investigation into whether he violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Officials say the NFL told the Panthers that "there was no evidence of a violation and the investigation is now closed."

Previous: Panthers put interim GM Marty Hurney on paid leave after ex-wife’s allegations

The team says it has also interviewed Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Texans assistant general manager Jimmy Raye II, and 49ers senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew to fill the team's full-time general manager opening.

As interim general manager, Hurney oversaw a front office that helped Carolina to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance, the team says.

“I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here,” Hurney said. “Mr. Richardson and Tina have been open and honest with me from the beginning, and I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season. I feel that I am the best person to help Ron and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I’m extremely excited about the direction we are headed.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.