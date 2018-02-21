World reacts to passing of the Rev. Billy Graham at age 99 - | WBTV Charlotte

World reacts to passing of the Rev. Billy Graham at age 99

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Billy Graham and son Franklin in 2005, the year they deducated the new headquarters of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte. (Todd Sumlin | The Charlotte Observer) Billy Graham and son Franklin in 2005, the year they deducated the new headquarters of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte. (Todd Sumlin | The Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) -

The Rev. Billy Graham has passed at age 99, prompting an outpouring of reaction on social media.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss told the Chicago Tribune that Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Reaction on social media has been swift, including a message from Elevation Church leader Steven Furtick who said: “You showed us how to leave the 99 for the 1. Thanks you Dr. Graham. Rest in Peace.”

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of America largest Latino Evangelical organization, called Graham “the most influential evangelist in modern history. Billy Graham stepped into the corridors of eternity. He preached the gospel, lived with integrity and changed the world. Thank you for the example.”

Here are some of the reactions:

