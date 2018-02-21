World reacts to passing of the Rev. Billy Graham at age 99

Billy Graham and son Franklin in 2005, the year they deducated the new headquarters of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte. (Todd Sumlin | The Charlotte Observer)

The Rev. Billy Graham has passed at age 99, prompting an outpouring of reaction on social media.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss told the Chicago Tribune that Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Reaction on social media has been swift, including a message from Elevation Church leader Steven Furtick who said: “You showed us how to leave the 99 for the 1. Thanks you Dr. Graham. Rest in Peace.”

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of America largest Latino Evangelical organization, called Graham “the most influential evangelist in modern history. Billy Graham stepped into the corridors of eternity. He preached the gospel, lived with integrity and changed the world. Thank you for the example.”

Here are some of the reactions:

You showed us how to leave the 99 for the 1. Thank you Dr. Graham. Rest In Peace. #BillyGraham pic.twitter.com/ZUwL7C9Nn0 — Steven Furtick (@stevenfurtick) February 21, 2018

Thank you, @BillyGraham for the constant example of the Gospel in ministry of your life. RIP. — Jason Whitehorn (@JasonTNA) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham affected many lives for the better, including that of George W. Bush, who shook off some troubles to become president (and face different troubles). God bless Billy Graham for his good work. The sheer volume of human testimony is “ungainsayable,” as WFB would say. — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) February 21, 2018

Eternal rest grant unto Billy Graham, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. — Chief Judge Stephen Dillard (@JudgeDillard) February 21, 2018

Last time I was with Billy Graham, he said he missed his wife, Ruth, and he missed heaven. Now he is present for the great reunion. May we remember his legacy and may we follow his passion for evangelism. — Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham was, in my view, the most important evangelist since the Apostle Paul. He preached Christ, not himself, not politics, not prosperity. When many saw evangelicals as just so many Emer Gantrys, he carried unimpeachable personal integrity. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) February 21, 2018

Rev. Billy Graham was once in a generation type of figure. Can you imagine how many are greeting him at this very moment thanking him for being the messenger? He'll certainly be missed, but his impact will live forever. #BillyGraham — Tyler Falwell (@Tfalwell) February 21, 2018

????BREAKING????



The Rev. @BillyGraham has died. I worked for his ministry in the 90s. Such an inspiration. May he rest in peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ#BillyGraham#RIP pic.twitter.com/5d1u7PSGhp — Arizonakayte?? (@ArizonaKayte) February 21, 2018

‘My home is in Heaven. I’m just traveling through this world.’



RIP #BillyGraham 1918-2018 pic.twitter.com/4bHPn8hDQf — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) February 21, 2018

Few influenced the 20th Century as faithfully #BillyGraham - I'm sure he's heard "Well done good and faithful servant". Billy Graham has died at 99. pic.twitter.com/ghKgWaFIDp — Will Marotti (@WillMarotti) February 21, 2018

God Bless #BillyGraham always looking out for the good of humanity. ???? — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) February 21, 2018

“Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” #BillyGraham — Polly Thatch (@pollythatch) February 21, 2018

Our earthly Christian Hero, #BillyGraham, has entered the gates of Heaven and we rejoice with all his family and friends and all who love him. Praise be to God and Jesus for the gift of this man's life here on earth. ?????? — Karen Williams (@karenlmw) February 21, 2018