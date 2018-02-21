Rowan deputy honored for certification - | WBTV Charlotte

Rowan deputy honored for certification

A Rowan County Sheriff's deputy was recently honored with a new certification.

Master Deputy Michael Travis Poole was awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement  Certificate by the North Carolina Sheriff's Education, Training, and Standards Commission.

The certificate is earned by a total of years in service, training, and education and is the highest certification earned by a North Carolina law enforcement officer.

