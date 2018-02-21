BLOG: Expect temperatures in the 70s for rest of workweek

Patchy Morning Fog

Record Warmth

Late-Weekend Front

Hope you like the mild February weather because it is here to stay for a while! With a high pressure system setting up just off the Carolina coast, we'll pull the wind out of the south for the rest of the week. That will mean well above average highs from Wednesday through the weekend. Sun will be hard to come by though. Other than the occasional brightening of the sky, we'll likely see more clouds than sun. There is also about a 20 percent shower chance each day. Here are the forecast high temperatures versus the standing records:

Wednesday forecast high: 78 degrees / Record High: 75 degrees

Thursday forecast high: 78 degrees / Record High: 74 degrees

Over the weekend, we will finally see a cold front move through and that will change up our weather pattern. Temperatures will still reach the mid 70s both days, but with the best rain chance arriving on Sunday and continuing into Monday. It may be Tuesday of next week before we see a return of the sun and drier conditions!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.