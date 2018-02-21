Missing Charlotte mom, 11-year-old son found 'unharmed,' police say

A Charlotte woman and her 11-year-old son who were both reported missing Tuesday night have been found unharmed, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 48-year-old Djoch H was last seen heading to pick up her child, K'son Y, from Winget Park Elementary School in the Steele Creek area around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The mother and son were reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the mother has an undiagnosed cognitive impairment. Her son suffers from autism, officers said.

The pair was believed to be traveling in a Blue Toyota Venza, with NC tag CCH9372.

On Wednesday morning, CMPD tweeted that the mother and son were found and were in the process of being reunited with family members.

Djoch H and K’son Y were located by an officer with the Hickory Grove Division. Both subjects are unharmed and in the process of being reunited with family members. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 21, 2018

Their family was "extremely concerned," police say. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing woman and her son.

Djoch H is 5'0" and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police. Her son was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with red sneakers, according to police.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

