WBTV Sports Overtime: Lewisville vs Great Falls- 1A Upper State Semifinals

Down in South Carolina, the 1A Upper State semifinals between rivals Lewisville and Great Falls. The winner would punch their ticket to the Upper State Championship Friday in Greenville.
Who is one step closer to a possible state title?
Watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.