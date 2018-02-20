Forever Family: Meet Nasharra

This week’s Forever Family Angel who is hoping a family will come along and adopt her is Nasharra!

Every child I meet is unique and Nasharra is special. This young lady struck me as someone who is focused on the things that are important to her advancement. The leadership potential just overflowed from her when we met.

Notice how unflappable she is when her younger (and adorable by the way) brother tries to throw her off, ha! Oh and while I’m on that subject, yes, how about adopting all three of the siblings you’ll see in this video! Keeping them together would be the ultimate reward.

Don’t forget, when you adopt a child 13 or older in North Carolina, the state will assist you with free health care and free college for that child! Wow! And we’re talking about serious colleges, like NC State or UNC!

Please pass all this along if you know anybody thinking about adopting!!

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

