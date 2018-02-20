County leaders reach agreement for policing of unincorporated areas

Mecklenburg County leaders reached an agreement Tuesday over who will police some of the county’s unincorporated areas.

County leaders approved a 5-year extension with CMPD to police some of what they call “extra-territorial jurisdictions” or ETJ’s.

Huntersville, Cornelius and Pineville had already decided they would handle these areas with their own local departments starting July 1, but Charlotte, Davidson and Mint Hill’s unincorporated areas will all be overseen by CMPD.

The county will pay $14 million for the first year and costs will change after that depending on growth.

Some commissioners showed concern in the past that CMPD will take this money to put officers only in the city of Charlotte’s trouble spots, but this agreement will demand quarterly reports from CMPD.

They will include types of calls and response times for each of the areas the money is intended for. Chief Kerr Putney will also report to county commission to speak about them specifically, twice a year.

The county also voted Tuesday to move forward with plans to nix the existing County-wide Law Enforcement Service District and create six new districts for each of these areas. Leaders say that will give more flexibility to set different tax rates for each area over time.

