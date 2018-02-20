Black History Month Community Event

In Honor of Black History Month, community organizer, Colette Forrest, wanted to volunteer and organize an event to allow Charlotte citizens the opportunity to ask questions about City and County services that are available.

"With the spike in homicides Charlotte saw in 2017 and the upcoming 2018 property reveal, citizens are concerned and have questions. African-Americans are the largest class of murder victims and African-American Seniors are vulnerable to property tax increases. We want them to get answers to their questions and concerns." Forrest said.

The event is free and open to the public. Its goal is to inform Charlotte citizens what services are available to them, answers their questions and address their concerns.

Light Refreshments will be available.

The County Tax Assessor & staff will be on hand to talk about the upcoming property reveal.

The City Staff on hand will be CMPD, City Clerk & Housing & Neighborhood Services to talk about services available to citizens.

Here is the link to help Seniors & Veterans with property taxes: https://www.mecknc.gov/AssessorsOffice/Pages/Tax-Exclusions-Deferrals.aspx