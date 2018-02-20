Tractor trailers spills chicken "sludge" on interstate in Catawba Co.

A tractor trailer traveling on I-40 near Exit 121 flipped over causing traffic delays in Catawba County Tuesday evening.

Officials say the 18-wheeler rolled over spilling about 77,000 pounds of chicken "sludge" onto the roadway.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and should avoid the area if possible.

No on was injured during the wreck. No further information has been released at this time.

