Charlotte gun store owner speaks on POTUS' gun memorandum

Tuesday afternoon President Donald Trump announced he signed a memorandum directing the United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.

This announcement by the president comes nearly a week after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that claimed 17 lives.

Discussions on gun modifications arose after word spread that a bump stock was used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. WBTV spoke to a Charlotte gun store owner about the bump stock device Tuesday.

“It makes (a gun) shoot faster. Your finger can only move so fast and these enhance that movement and make it quicker,” explained Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte.

Hyatt said his shop has sold bump stocks in the past but doesn’t currently have them in stock. He said they’ve never been an in-demand item.

“Before Las Vegas there was very little call for it. A lot of times they would make the gun jam and were not stable and were not accurate,” said Hyatt.

The store owner added that bump stocks have always been questionable in terms of legality.

“It doesn’t break the law but it goes up to the fence but doesn’t cross the fence,” said Hyatt.

He said he doesn’t think the president’s memorandum will amount to any major changes in gun violence.

“The president’s under tremendous pressure to do something and there’s not a lot you can do. Maybe this is a little something that will make people feel a little better, but it’s a feel-good law, not a stop something law,” said Hyatt.

The gun store owner acknowledged that gun violence has become an issue in America, but doesn't think new gun laws are the answer to the problem.

"Sure we got gun violence and we need to address it, but it's not an easy answer," said Hyatt. "There's just as many reasons to own (guns) as not to own them."



