Local groups respond to report on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Local groups like the Mecklenburg County NAACP, Action NC and Safe Coalition NC are responding to the full report done by the Police Foundation. The report deals with how the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott that happened in 2016.

The group thinks the report is a good first step but is lacking. The group claims what they wanted in the report is not there.

"We wanted them to do a report of all of CMPD policies and procedures, not just the incident report," SAFE Coalition NC Member Robert Dawkins said.

The report outlined some recommendations that include better ways to promote effective dialogue between CMPD and the community, better training that emphasizes non-confrontational conversations and the development of policies and procedures that use social media to push information. The group argues the recommendations are good and could help make things better, but claim they’re nothing new.

"More than two-thirds of what they're saying what we should be doing as far as the recommendations, CMPD is already doing and been doing," Dawkins said.

The city spent nearly $380,000 on the report. The group argues the city could have just listened to leaders who have been watching Charlotte police for years.

"We don't need an outsider to say that something is broken. Citizens right here have been telling you for five years that something is broken - let's fix it," Mecklenburg County NAACP President Corine Mack said.

Dawkins says he is frustrated because local groups have been making recommendations down through the years and it appears nothing has happened. Their recommendations include having police come up with how much time it should take for a suspect to respond to an officer's commands and getting an upgrade to police cameras. They suggested having cameras on officers' guns.

Mayor Pro-Tem Julie Eiselt is responding to the report and the cries of the group.

"The report is what it is. Whether we accept it as that's all we have to do or is that as far as we need to go is a whole different story and it's not. This is a work in process," Mayor Pro-Tem Julie Eiselt said.

Eislet says she and city council members are committed to make change while Dawkins says groups are not giving up their mission.

"The community is tired of transparency. We want accountability and community oversight," Dawkins said.

To read the full report click here.

