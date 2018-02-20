WBTV Sports Overtime: Winthrop to battle for 1st in Big South on Thursday

Winthrop started Big South conference play 1-3, but today, they are currently tied for 1st with UNC Asheville.
On Thursday, the two teams will meet in Asheville for the top spot.
A preview of this mega match up in this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.