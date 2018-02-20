WBTV Sports Overtime: Winthrop to battle for 1st in Big South o - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: Winthrop to battle for 1st in Big South on Thursday

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Winthrop started Big South conference play 1-3, but today, they are currently tied for 1st with UNC Asheville.

On Thursday, the two teams will meet in Asheville for the top spot.

A preview of this mega match up in this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

