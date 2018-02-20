A Good News spin on the latest social media fad, the "Hobby Lobby Challenge"

The pictures look like they’re posed inside a professional studio, but they’re not.

The latest fad to take over social media, called the "Hobby Lobby Challenge," involves portraits carefully crafted in the silk flower aisle of craft stores. It’s even earned the hashtag #HobbyLobbyChallenge.

Some of the photos are actually striking. Unless the challengers post a wide photo of their “photo shoot” in the flower aisle, you’d have no idea.

We decided to take on the Hobby Lobby Challenge - but with a twist. We went to the Roses store in Belmont to try out the craze. And we took some incredible photos, too... depending on who you ask.

Check out the video for a Good News spin on the challenge.

