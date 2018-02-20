Teen charged in connection with setting York Co. HS bathroom on fire

A teen is being charged in connection to a bathroom fire at a York County high school Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at South Pointe High School at 1:30 p.m. on the second floor of one of the school wings. Upon officials arriving on the scene, the fire had already been put out.

The building was evacuated as firefighters arrived on the scene where they set up fans to remove the smoke and gases from the building. Officials also checked the remainder of the building to ensure the fire was completely out.

Officials say the 15-year-old student who set the fire has been charged with damage to property and is being petitioned to juvenile court. Rock Hill School District will be handling any disciplinary actions on their hand, police say.

Officials say they are confident the student acted alone and no other suspects are involved.

