Struggling Hornets fire general manager amid 24-33 season

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

The struggling Hornets have fired general manager Rich Cho.

Team owner Michael Jordan announced the news in a release Tuesday, saying "we're deeply committed to our fans and to the city of Charlotte to provide a consistent winner on the court. The search will now begin for our next head of basketball operations who will help us achieve that goal."

Charlotte is 24-33 and on the verge of failing to reach the playoffs for the second straight season.

Jordan's college teammate Buzz Peterson was hired last year as the team's assistant general manager is a potential replacement. Cho was hired as GM in 2011 and assumed day-to-day responsibilities of the basketball operations department in 2014.

Cho said, "I will always be grateful for my experience with the franchise."

