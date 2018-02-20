MollysKids: Zach Casillo on his way to Philadelphia

Zach Casillo is on his way to Philadelphia. The picture on the left is when we facetimed 14-year-old Zach into the Dream On 3 gala in January... he was supposed to be there in person but was too sick to come. Doctors orders. So we last-minute navigated a way to bring him into the ballroom, through technology.

The picture on the right is from last night. Zach was surprised with a VIP sendoff before being told he was heading to see the Philadelphia Flyers play and shadow his favorite player, Jacob Vorácek. All courtesy of Dream On 3.

Zach is one of our #MollysKids who lives in Fort Mill. He lives with POTS, a complicated syndrome that affects his everyday life in massive ways (he has a tendency to just pass out). You can learn more about Zach here >> http://tinyurl.com/ZachCasillo2MKs.

But really, this post is just a big send off to him.

Have a blast, Zach. Let us know. You deserve the fun.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

