JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Bowens and Carter Get CIAA Weekly Honors

JCSU’s Bowens and Carter Earn CIAA Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors
Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2018) – Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball players La’Zarea Bowens and Jasmine Carter have once again earned CIAA Weekly Women’s Basketball honors.
Bowens, a freshman from Knightdale, N.C., captured the league Rookie of the Week award. She averaged 8.4 points per game for the week, scoring six at CIAA Northern Division foe Chowan and 11 at rival Livingstone. She shot 70% from the field on the week and was 3-of-4 from the line. In addition, she gathered 11 rebounds, with nine coming at Chowan and a pair at Livingstone. She also had an assist, a steal and one block on the week.
Carter, from Dacula, Ga., had 17 points and shot 41.2% from the field in JCSU's 84-58 win at Livingstone. She also had six rebounds against the Blue Bears. For the week, she had eight rebounds, and three steals.
The awards mark the fourth weekly honor for each player this season, with Bowens earning the honor for the third consecutive week.
K.C. Culler
Sports Information Director
University Communications and Marketing
Johnson C. Smith University
100 Beatties Ford Road | Charlotte, N.C. 28216