Molly's Kids: Shelby twins we met in Facebook Live NICU celebrate first birthday!

Do you guys remember the Shelby twins we met during a Facebook live tour of the NICU over a year ago? Annie and Avery Moser were born three months early and had a combined 15 surgeries during their 146-day stay in the hospital.

They just turned one!

They hit their birthday earlier this month, on February 2. Mom Michelle threw a Winter Onederland (get it?) party.

“Both girls are growing, sitting, babbling and crawling,” Michelle wrote. “Avery has one more big surgery tomorrow to reconnect her intestines after living with an ostomy since she was less than two pounds. But she has received a good report from the cardiologist and both girls are doing well. We thank everyone for their love and support.”

Thank YOU, Michelle, for sharing them. How awesome we can follow along as they grow.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

