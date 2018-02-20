Charlotte man dies after falling from ladder while working on home in Mooresville

A Charlotte man died after falling while working on a home in Mooresville Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The accident happened at a home on the 100 block of Steinbeck Way. Mooresville police said the victim, identified as 36-year-old Juan Rojas Gonzalez, was working on the three-story home when he fell from a ladder.

OSHA responded to the scene, but there is no word on their investigation.

No further details have been released.

