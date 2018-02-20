WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Mass Shootings - An American Problem

l“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

This is not an editorial asking to outlaw guns. This is an editorial demanding more from our elected leaders.

The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida reminds us of one of the biggest threats to our national security – that nobody seems willing to do anything about.

When someone tried to blow up an airplane with a shoe bomb, we started taking our shoes off at airports.

Kids have started challenging each other to eat laundry detergent and lawmakers are already working on legislation.

Yet, another mass shooting months ago introduced most of us to the “bump stock” – and what action has been taken since?

Each time a shooting happens, we hear the excuses of how different parts of the system keep failing – yet who is stepping up to fix the system?

We’re tired of asking. We demand our lawmakers figure this out. A group of teenage survivors in Florida have already generated more momentum in days than our Congress seems to have done in a decade.

Again, this is not an editorial asking to outlaw guns. It’s an editorial utterly frustrated with gun violence. It’s not a Republican or Democratic problem … it’s an American problem and we want to see some solutions.

Contact your representatives and let them know how you feel. Let them know that if they won’t act, you will.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.