Woman killed in York County wreck ID'd

A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a wreck in York County Monday afternoon has been identified.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling east on SC-161 near West Mt. Gallant Road, two miles west of Rock Hill. Just after 4 p.m., the driver of the Honda Civic reportedly lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the center line and struck an F-150 pickup truck.

The passenger of the Honda Civic, identified as Wendy Marlene Moya-Mendez, was trapped following the wreck. She died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Troopers say Moya-Mendez was wearing a seat belt at the time of the deadly wreck. The driver of the Honda Civic was injured and taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. The extent of the driver's injuries was not released.

Troopers said the driver of the F-150 was taken by a coworker to Piedmont Medical for precautionary reasons.

It is unclear whether the driver of the Honda Civic will be charged.

Troopers did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

