Missing Charlotte teen found safe

A missing 14-year-old Charlotte boy has been found.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Braylon Bowen walked away from his home on Tifton Road in south Charlotte around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Family members say the boy suffered cognitive issues and there was some concern for his safety.

Bowen was located safely and reunited with his family, police say.

